Catalan Left-Wing Parties Claim Victory in Regional Elections

The socialists of the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) today achieved a clear victory in the regional elections held in Catalonia, where the independentistas lose the absolute majority, once counted 98% of the votes.

The ruling party, the independentists of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Republican Left of Catalonia, ERC), which with Pere Aragonès has presided over the Generalitat during the last legislature, has lost 13 deputies and remain with 20.

While the conservative Popular Party (PP), which was last in 2021, has risen 12 deputies and total 15, which surpasses the ultra-right Vox, which maintains the eleven that had.

Spain, Catalonia regional parliament election today: 98.83% counted (excluding overseas vote)



PSC-S&D: 43 (+9)

Junts+-NI: 35 (+3)

ERC-G/EFA: 20 (-13)

PP-EPP: 15 (+12)

VOX-ECR: 11

Comuns/Sumar-G/EFA|LEFT: 6 (-2)

CUP~LEFT: 4 (-5)

Aliança.cat-*: 2 (n.a.)



+/- vs. 2021 election… pic.twitter.com/kJn6CdMiJ1 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) May 12, 2024

For his part the leader of the independence party Junts and former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont was in second place in the regional elections this Sunday, said that his government can "build a solid government, of pure Catalan obedience".

But the PSC leader Salvador Illa, got the biggest victory in this elections and it could rule again in the in the government of the autonomous community. Amid cries of "president" and "socialist Catalonia", Illa has appeared to say that "the Catalans have decided to open a new stage" and to value the "policies of Pedro Sánchez in Catalonia".

On the other hand, ultra-right and pro-independence formation Aliança Catalana (AC) entered the parliament for the first time when it won two seats in the regional elections, with its Islamophobic, ethno and anti-immigration postulates.

Sílvia Orriols, leader of the party openly defined herself as "islamophobic", says he is "afraid" of Islam and accuses immigrants of being "a source of crime", in the same line as former US President Donald Trump.