She announced that the Armed Forces would gradually cease to administer the country's prison system as of February 28.

On Friday, Honduras President Xiomara Castro took office as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces handed over the baton to the President and declared her Commander-in-Chief.

Besides expressing her support for all women in the Armed Forces, Castro told them that she will make every effort to guarantee their fair and equal participation within the institution.

The President also announced that she will seek resources to improve military equipment and stressed the need to strengthen the Honduran Air Force..

La Presidenta de la República de Honduras, Xiomara Castro, se convierte en la primera hondureña en asumir el cargo de Comandante General de Fuerzas Armadas del país.#PeriodismoUNAH #NoticiasHonduras pic.twitter.com/0WPJ5TNaUZ — Carolina Lagos (@Carolagoss07) February 25, 2022

Castro encouraged women to crusade for their rights on the occasion of the Honduran Women's Day on January 25. She emphasized that the Presidency of the Republic works permanently to strengthen gender rights.

She announced that the Armed Forces would gradually cease to administer the country's prison system as of February 28. During the ceremony, the new commander in chief reviewed the troops.