Caricom Prime Ministers to Make Post-Elections Visit to Guyana

Caribbean Community’s Chairman and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley will lead a delegation of regional Prime Ministers on a special two-day mission to Guyana, starting March 11.

The delegation will meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the poll, according to a statement released Tuesday by the organization.

Mottley will be joined by Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Keith Mitchell of Grenada with the objective to ease tensions in the country and assist in arriving at a resolution to the impasse that resulted from last Monday’s general elections.

Additionally, the heads of state will meet with representatives of the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, European Union, and Carter Centre observer missions that were in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections.

On Sunday, Caricom issued a statement encouraging officials and political parties in Guyana to count each vote and complete the interrupted electoral process avoiding any more victims.

The organization urged to seek peace in the streets and the communities after one death was reported. "The loss of one life is already too much," said the statement.

Meanwhile, it still has not been possible to declare a reliable result of the elections of March 2, sparking protests in the streets last Friday on possible fraud claims.

The electoral battle opposes the official Alliance for National Unity + Alliance for Change (UNPA + AFC) and the opposition People's Progressive Party (PPP).

More than 661,000 Guyanese were eligible to participate in the elections and vote for the next president, as well as the 65 seats of the National Assembly, for the following term 2020-2025.