Caribbean Heads of State Support the Union of Alba as a United Front

Other Caribbean prime ministers and senior officials also spoke on Wednesday at the XXIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the countries that are part of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, expressed his condemnation of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States (USA) against Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as the rejection of the blockade against Cuba.

"We observe the aggressions, the disinformation that has spread in the global north. That is why Antigua and Barbuda continues to urge the United States to remove Cuba from the list of countries that favour terrorism. They know it’s not true, we all know it’s not true. We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and Nicaragua, especially in these difficult economic times. They are unjustifiable and what they do is harm the innocent," he said.

In addition, he warned that "powerful nations of the north" want to consolidate and have greater control over other countries. " ALBA must continue to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation to deal with issues related to the defense of sovereignty to feed us, greater economic cooperation, greater trade and investment, in order to strengthen our hemispheric group".

Browne also acknowledged the role played by commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, "to create this important hemispheric movement".

The text reads,

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Granada, Joseph Andall, thanked to be part of the Summit and highlighted the work of nations like Cuba and Venezuela in areas of international solidarity and thanked ALBA as a space, to address common challenges and provide a vehicle for integration and unity.

The representative of Grenada called for an end to the illegal blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States, and also called for the removal of Cuba from that unilateral list of countries that support terrorism.

He also said that his nation considers "that the solution in Haiti has to be led by the people of Haiti, historically Haiti has been plundered and we have to do restoration justice for the people of Haiti".

In relation to the situation in Palestine, he considered that it is a stain on the conscience of humanity, the so-called civilized world continues to show clearly its hypocrisy, on the one hand, one of the most advanced military machineries and on the other hand the death of civilians.

The Foreign Minister unequivocally condemned Ecuador’s invasion of Mexico’s sovereign territory, so we are doing a great injustice, telling the government of Ecuador that it must respect the right to asylum, laws and international conventions.

"We are a small country, we understand the principles of humanity and dignity and we call on the peoples of the world to press their governments to condemn these acts that are being committed in full light and in front of everyone," said Joseph Andall.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre, said that his country is a friend of peace and believes that all people should live with dignity. "We are friends of peace, and we believe that there should be no racism or discrimination and all people should live in peace and dignity," he said, while recognizing that Saint Lucia will be a full member within ALBA-TCP.

He insisted that the problems of the Caribbean and the Americas are similar, "because we are always fighting poverty and climate change and suffer discrimination from countries more powerful than us," and pledged to work since ALBA-TCP, condemned the genocide in Gaza, calling it a crime against the conscience of the world. "I sometimes wonder how you can sleep when children are being killed, when women are dying," he said.

The text reads,

On the other hand, the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Norgen Wilson, stressed the importance of ALBA-TCP to face the challenges of the region, promoting unity and cooperation.

In addition, he reiterated that they have natural resources, the people and educational institutions, "Now we have to become more strategic in the development of our science and technology, so that we do not simply give those natural resources to those countries that have already developed in the global north".

"ALBA-TCP is a community, it is an organization that is key to facing many of our challenges as a region," he said.

The ambassador expressed his support for the "call to eliminate barriers, including unilateral coercive measures that have been imposed on Cuba and Venezuela, as these sanctions continue to diminish the quality of life of all of us.

