Capital of Honduras and Red Alert for Smoke Layer

The capital of Honduras, Tegucigalpa, was declared a state of emergency due to high levels of air pollution in the city.

The Secretary of State for National Risk and Contingency Management Offices referred to this in a statement that reported the existence of, "high air pollution and poor air quality, product of a dense layer of smoke that affects the health of the capital’s population".

The institution specified that the layer of smoke that covers Tegucigalpa is due to the "burning or preparation of plots for agriculture throughout the Mesoamerican region, some forest fires, pollution of exhaust gases or combustion of vehicles and emission of industrial gases".

Added to this is the presence of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone nitrous, which generates the transport sector and which "are highly harmful to the health of the population".

"TE LO CUENTO": La ciudad capital de Honduras, sigue bajo una densa capa de humo y los registros sobre la contaminación ambiental, permanecerá por varios días más. Funcionarios del gobierno al final reconocieron que los capitalinos respiran humo, producido por los… pic.twitter.com/XHoj4C4bWc — Hondudiario.com (@hondudiario) May 7, 2024

The smoke layer, in addition to affecting the respiratory health of residents in Tegucigalpa, leaves little visibility and high temperatures, even in the same city, the airport Toncontín is kept temporarily closed since Thursday.

Meanwhile, the remaining cities remain on green alert due to not being able to pinpoint the behavior of the smoke layer in the coming days.

On this, the Secretary of State declared that the green alert status will be maintained indefinitely.