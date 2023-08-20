Candidate Arevalo Casts His Ballot in Guatemala City

The progressive politician Bernardo Arevalo is the frontrunner to win the presidential elections, as indicated by the published polls attributing him 61 percent of the voter intention

On Sunday, the Seed Movement presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who leads the polls in voter intention, cast his vote in the downtown of Guatemala City.

"Guatemalans, this is the moment to vote with joy. Let's head out and vote early," said the 64-year-old progressive candidate from La Patria High School.

The Seed leader voted accompanied by his wife, Lucrecia Peinado, and surrounded by dozens of journalists and party members.

Arevalo advanced to the presidential runoff after securing a surprising second place in the first round on June 25. In the initial round, he narrowly trailed behind Sandra Torres, the conservative candidate sponsored by the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party.



���� #Guatemala, the largest economy in Central America yet one of the most unequal, chooses between Arévalo (Semilla) and Torres (UNE) today. At stage, the possibility of a new democratizing moment.



5️⃣ keys to watch these elections according to what we’ve heard in communities. pic.twitter.com/kjSY5ge81l — Jesús de la Torre (@JesussdelaTorre) August 20, 2023

Since then, Arevalo and his party have faced legal persecution by the Public Ministry, which attempted to dissolve the Seed Movement to prevent him from competing in the presidential race on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of the Prosecutor's Office taking further actions against him if he wins the presidency tonight, Arevalo chose not to respond to questions.

The progressive leader is the frontrunner to win the elections, as indicated by the published polls attributing him 61 percent of the voter intention.

The victorious candidate of the runoff will assume office for the 2024-2028 term on January 14, succeeding President Alejandro Giammattei.