News > Canada

Canada's Ontario Brings State of Emergency Over Truck Blockade

  • People walk past a truck of the

    People walk past a truck of the "Freedom Convoy 2022" rally on Wellington Street in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 10, 2022. | Photo: Xinhua/Lin Wei

Published 11 February 2022
Opinion

Ontario premier said he will use legal measures to enact orders, making it "crystal clear" that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared Friday a state of emergency in response to ongoing blockades caused by the truck convoy protests in Ottawa and Windsor in Canada's Ontario province.

He said he will use legal measures to enact orders, making it "crystal clear" that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

Ford said that includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways, adding that fines for non-compliance will be up to 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to a year imprisonment.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
