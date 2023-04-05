Canada’s International Trade Decreases in February

"...after solid increments in January, Canadian stock exports and imports diminished..."

On Wednesday, Measurements Canada said that, after solid increments in January, Canadian stock exports and imports diminished in February.

The records of the national statistical agency show that total exports fell 2.4 percent to 65 billion Canadian dollars (48.1 billion U.S. dollars) in February, after increasing 3.5 percent in January.

In volume terms, total exports decreased 0.9 percent, following a 4.8 percent increase in January.

In February, after expanding 3.6 percent in January, add up to imports fell 1.3 percent to 64.6 billion Canadian dollars (47.8 billion U.S. dollars). In real, or volume terms, add up to imports were down 0.8 percent.

The agency reported that in the month of February, service exports declined by 1.3 percent to 14 billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to 10.4 billion U.S. dollars).

On the other hand, service imports rose by 0.4 percent to 16.2 billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to 12 billion U.S. dollars).

In February, when the global trade of commodities and amenities were merged, the merchandise sent out of the country reduced by 2.2 percent to 79 billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to 58.5 billion U.S. dollars), whereas the goods brought into the country decreased by 1 percent to 80.8 billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to 59.8 billion U.S. dollars).