News > World

Canada Warns of Cyber-Attacks on Sports Events

    Classic race car of Formula 1, May 2024 | Photo: EFE

Published 31 May 2024 (1 hours 35 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Friday, the Canadian Intelligence Service warned that major sporting events, both at home and abroad, will be "very likely" targets of cyber-attacks.

Communications Security Establishment (CSE), the federal agency charged with collecting electronic information and protecting the government against cyber-attacks, alerted in a newsletter about the possibility of global hacking.

The planned targets are likely to be events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled this month in Montreal, or the Paris Olympic Games.

"We think cybercriminals will most likely attack large organizations associated with large international sporting events and local companies around the events through fraudulent emails and 'ransomware' for the purpose of extorting", said the cybersecurity agency.

"The high profile and cost of large international sporting events make them a priority target for cybercriminals who want to seize opportunities to make a profit," the CSE said on Friday.

"They will also most likely target individuals associated with large international sporting events, including organizers, participants and viewers through phishing with malicious emails and websites using events as bait," he added.

Even the Canadian agency does not rule out the governmental intent of these events.

efe-swissinfo
by teleSUR/ CC
