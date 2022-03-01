Canada Sends Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Canada announced it is sending 100 million dollars in humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian territory as support.

As a show of support to the Ukrainian people, the Canadian government is sending 100 million dollars of humanitarian assistance. Canada issued a motion prohibiting Russian ships from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways to respond to Moscow's military activity in Ukrainian territory.

The announcement came following the meeting held by the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning. Harjit Sajjan, International Development Minister, said in a statement that the humanitarian aid will help "respond to immediate needs arising from the Ukraine crisis."

The shipping carries emergency health services, including trauma care; support for displaced populations; and shelter, water, food, and sanitation supplies as well.

Needs in Ukraine and in neighboring countries where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled will be addressed the pressing on the ground to what Global Affairs Canada is calling "experienced partners." Sajjan disclosed that the Canadian government is still working with organizations and other countries to coordinate dispersing the aid.

"The lives of the children of Ukraine have been thrown into chaos. Their classrooms have been replaced by bomb shelters. Their playgrounds have become battlefields. Their beds have become the hard ground," Sajjan stated. On Tuesday, Cabinet colleague and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra underscored that the entering of Russian ships and fishing vessels to Canadian ports and internal waters would be restricted under a special economic measure order to be effective starting later this week.

Shipping Companies Suspend Deliveries To Russia; Britain, Canada Close Ports To Russian Ships https://t.co/ypJrfYQbMN



Alghabra said in a statement that "Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine. Canada will continue to do what is necessary to respond."

The minister told reporters that as there are not many Russian ships moving into Canadian waters, this measure alongside other countries' restrictions "will have an impact."