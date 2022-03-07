Canada: New Sanctions Against Russian Individuals

Sanctions continue against Russia; 10 Russian public figures have been added to the sanctions lists this time.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Editor-in-chief of RT channel Margarita Simonyan, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, Channel One CEO Konstantin Ernst, businessman Oleg Deripaska and five other people have been sanctioned by Canadian authorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Monday at a press conference in London, stating that the Canadian authorities were exercising sanctions against another ten Russian individuals.

Moreover, Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Chairman of the Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov, and Viktor Gavrilov and Dmitry Ivanov were also sanctioned.

These sanctions are part of the many that other countries and organizations worldwide have been imposing on Russia following its special military operation in Ukraine launched on February 24.

Faved with an unstoppable war in Ukraine, Justin Trudeau talks more sanctions, humanitarian aid and considers boosting military spending. My story here: https://t.co/JuFCgiB0B0 — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) March 7, 2022

The Canadian Prime Minister has begun a four-country European tour in London. He had conversations with his British host Boris Johnson and their Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte at the Royal Air Force Station Northolt outside of London during his first day.

At the talks, they noted their solidarity with Ukraine amidst the current escalation of tensions in the European continent. Along these lines, Justin Trudeau stated that Canada is willing to support the Ukrainian people and hit out against Russia.



The three leaders also recognized that in the face of the actions from the Kremlin and the growing instability around the world, it is necessary to increase defense spending.