Canada Faces "Very Serious" Third Wave, Back To Remote Learning

Toronto's Public Health announced on Tuesday that Canada's largest school district would transition to remote learning until April 18, and the date can be extended amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

"Unfortunately, current circumstances require that difficult decisions must be taken locally to protect all those in our school communities," the institution said in a statement, remarking that "schools should be the first places in our community to open and the last to close."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred on Tuesday to a "very serious" third wave that is hitting hard across the country, particularly among young people. "Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet," Trudeau said.

Ontario and British Columbia, the country's most populous provinces, have seen an unprecedented spike of infections, with more than 3000 cases in Ontario alone in the last 24 hours. The experts warned that there had been identified infections of the UK, South African, and Brazil's COVID-19 variant.