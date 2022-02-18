Canada: Checkpoints in British Columbia due to Possible Convoy

It is expected another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles heading for the Lower Mainland from the Interior. In this location, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has set up checkpoints in Surrey, British Columbia (B.C.) to handle the situation.

The checkpoint is located along 176th Street, just north of the international border, in an attempt to avoid significant disturbances like those of last week. To cross through, all vehicles traveling south of 8th Avenue will be checked to confirm they have legitimate business at the border.

The protests against the federal government are connected to mandates concerning COVID-related health countermeasures, among other grievances.

There has not been further information on additional operational plans beyond the checkpoint and a heavy presence.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said that they would closely monitor the situation and take enforcement in accord with the circumstances regarding the number of protesters.

It can be seen on social media trucks gathering in several parts of the province, preparing to make its way to the Lower Continent. The police made a dozen arrests on Monday in the interest of clearing protesters blocking 176th Street near the crossing.

Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, qualified such protests counterproductive. She said they would only worsen, chiefly for the local economy.

The police are trying to guarantee the usually busy flow of trucks transporting goods at the crossing.