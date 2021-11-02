Canada Allows 8 More Airports To Accept Int’l Passenger Flights

As of Nov. 30, international passenger flights can land at eight more Canadian airports, which are Hamilton, Waterloo, St. John's, Regina, Saskatoon, Kelowna, Abbotsford and Victoria.

Canada will allow more airports to accept international passenger flights at the end of November, Canada's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Canadian government's strict vaccine travel requirements that will be fully phased in by Nov. 30, and the issuing of a pan-Canadian proof of vaccination passport, have created opportunities for safe travel, said the ministry in a press release.

It said the next step in easing travel restrictions against COVID-19 is to expand the number of Canadian airports that can accept international passengers.

As of Nov. 30, international passenger flights can land at eight more Canadian airports, which are Hamilton, Waterloo, St. John's, Regina, Saskatoon, Kelowna, Abbotsford and Victoria.

"These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to start safely welcoming international passengers as of November 30," said the ministry in the news release.

The eight airports are in addition to the 10 Canadian airports currently accepting international flights in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Quebec City, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

"Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights," Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This measure will help ensure that travelers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter while continuing to support the Government of Canada's measured approach to re-opening our border," Alghabra said.

However, the Transport Ministry also stated that additional airports will be considered as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada, and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

It added that border restrictions and public health measures remain subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in Canada.

Last month, Canada re-opened its borders to international travelers who have completed both doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine injection.

On Tuesday, Canada reported 1,106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,719,604 cases, including 29,043 deaths, according to CTV.