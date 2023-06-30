Cambodian PM Calls for Peace and Stability Ahead of Election

"Peace and political stability not only provide happiness to our people, but also attract foreign investors..."

On Friday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, called for people to join him in safeguarding peace and political stability in the upcoming general election in the Southeast Asian nation next month.

"Peace and political stability not only provide happiness to our people, but also attract foreign investors to help develop our country," Hun Sen said in a speech during a get-together with thousands of factory workers here.

According to Hun Sen, new investments will create new jobs and the government will continue to attract more investors in order to generate some 300,000 jobs a year for new jobseekers.

"We must continue to stay united to safeguard peace in order to ensure the country's sustainable development," he said.

"With the #election campaign period approaching ahead of the upcoming July 23 general election, nearly 100,000 additional officers will be deployed to maintain public order, said Chhay Kim Khoeun, spokesman for the National Police, on June 27." #Cambodia https://t.co/mT9KNeWzU2 — ANFREL (@Anfrel) June 30, 2023

Official government statements show that Cambodia is scheduled to hold a general election for the 125-seat National Assembly on July 23.

According to the National Election Committee, 18 political parties will contest in the election, which will see more than 9.7 million eligible people casting their ballots.

In the last general election held five years ago, Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.