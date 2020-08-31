Cali International Ballet Festival Pays Homage to Alicia Alonso

The international ballet festival in Cali, Colombia celebrates the life and legacy of Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta, Alicia Alonso (1920-2019) in the context of the hundreth anniversary of her birth this year.

Given the complex global health scenario, the festival has opted to take place online through the Finbacali Youtube channel, among other social media platforms.

The virtual guest of honor is Cuba's National Ballet (BNC), one of many companies that regularly feature at the annual festival, directed by master Gloria Castro.

The festival includes an intervention from the director-general of the Cuban company, Viengsay Valdes, a lecture from BNC historian Miguel Cabrera, and a gala featuring some of the most recognized of Alonso's versions of the classical ballet repertoire.

The spectacle contemplates scenes from Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, and Don Quijote, with virtual performances by Valdes herself, as well as Anette Delgado, Grettel Morejon, Sadaise Arencibia, Ginett Moncho, Dani Hernandez, Rafael Quenedit, and Ernesto Diaz, among other dancers.

The Cuban school of ballet, founded by Alicia, Alberto, and Fernando Alonso, is unique in the American continent and one of six recognized worldwide. In 1948, the three artists founded the BNC, and Alicia became the first Latin American artist to interpret the role of Giselle, as well as other roles of the genre's classic works.

Alonso died on October 17, 2019, in her hometown of Havana, two months before her 99th birthday, receiving homages and condolences from great personalities in the arts and culture worldwide.