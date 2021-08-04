Caceres Murder Accomplice Should Receive Stiffer Sentence

The relatives of the Indigenous environmentalist ask that Roberto Castillo receive the maximum penalty established by Honduran laws.

On Tuesday, the family of Berta Caceres asked Honduras' Sentencing Court to send Roberto Castillo to 25 years in prison for the murder of the Indigenous environmentalist in March 2016.

He was originally accused of masterminding the crime. However, the jury unanimously decided to convict him of complicity on July 5. The sentencing court is expected to set the length of his sentence until August 3.

The judicial process against Castillo, who was the manager of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project, began on April 6. During previous investigations, authorities found sufficient evidence that he had been involved with the hitmen who attacked Caceres.

Caceres' daughter Bertha Zuñiga urged the Court to issue its sentence against the businessman within the established procedural time.

��It was made public that Camilo Atala's FICOHSA Bank hired a lobbyist firm in the United States to act against the Berta Cáceres Law for Human Rights, as well as against the anti-corruption and human rights law in Honduras. pic.twitter.com/ic1ZBRr6aj — COPINH (@COPINHHONDURAS) July 9, 2021