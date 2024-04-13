Cable Car Accident in Turkey: 174 Rescued and One Dead

More than 2,000 people and four helicopters participated in the rescues

One person died, ten others were injured, and 174 were rescued this Saturday in the Turkish tourist town of Antalya, after the accident of a cable car.

The accident occurred when one of the cable car’s cabin hit a pole and its passengers fell to a rocky area, killing one of the occupants and injuring 10 other. Is attributed as the cause of the accident the corrosion and the poor state of certain elements of the cable car, according to the Turkish minister of justice, Yılmaz Tunç in a report.

After attending to and evacuating the wounded, the rescue teams began rescue the occupants of the other cabins, an operation that has lasted 23 hours to complete. More than 2,000 people and four helicopters participated in the rescues, hampered by the wind.

#BREAKING #TURKIYE #TURKEY #TURQUIA #ANTALYA #Accidente



��TURKIYE :�� MOMENT OF TERRIFYING CABLE CAR COLLAPSE IN TURKISH RESORT CITY OF ANTALYA



today, at 5:30pm - local

Pylon failure in cable car system resulted in 1 fatality and 7 injuries.



Helicopters and emergency crews… pic.twitter.com/LJYiZloifp — LW World News (@LoveWorld_Peopl) April 12, 2024

Almost all of those rescued have been unharmed and only 11 of those rescued went to a hospital for medical check-ups for minor injuries.

The wrecked cable car carried tourists from Konyaalti beach to a restaurant and an observation platform at the top of Tünektepe peak, over 600 metres high.

It was also determined that the company operating the line lacked an emergency and evacuation plan, and arrest warrants were issued against 13 suspects, including employees of the operating company and the maintenance firm.