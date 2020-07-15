COVID: UK Deaths Rise to 45,053, Romania Extends State of Alert

-- Portugal needs to prepare for the second wave of COVID-19;

The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- Another 85 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 45,053, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Wednesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Wednesday morning, 291,911 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 538, according to the department.

Students wearing face masks attend a class at Santa Maria high school in Sintra, Portugal, May 18, 2020. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

LISBON -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that the country needs to prepare "now" for a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic next winter.

"We cannot repeat the confinement we had to impose during the period of the state of emergency and in the following weeks because society, families, and people will not be able to bear it again," said the prime minister in a speech during an event in the Park of Nations in Lisbon.

"We may not be able to do everything, but we have to work and do as much as possible to ensure the functioning of society, schools, companies and public administration services," he warned after announcing the program "Simplex 20-21" for digital transformation in public services.

A man crosses the border checkpoint between North Macedonia and Serbia in Tabanovce, North Macedonia June 17, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

BELGRADE -- Serbia's COVID-19 response team decided on Wednesday to impose mandatory wearing of face masks and ban gatherings at the national level, after the country witnessed an alarming number of new patients.

The Serbian government stated in a press release after the meeting of the COVID-19 response team that the new nationwide mask and gathering measures will be put in force on Friday in order to suppress the second wave of the epidemic.

"On the territory of the entire Republic of Serbia, regardless of whether a state of emergency has been declared in a certain municipality or city, gatherings in public places in closed and open space for more than ten people are prohibited. During the stay in public places, there must be a distance of one and a half meters between those gathered, i.e. each person must occupy a minimum of four square meters," the release read.

People watch an outdoor play in Bucharest, Romania, on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the current state of alert against the coronavirus pandemic will be extended by another month.

This was the second one-month extension in Romania after the country entered the state of alert in mid-May, following the end of a two-month higher-level state of emergency.

"It is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days," the president said, adding that the number of patients has not only not decreased at present, but is still increasing.