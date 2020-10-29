COVID Mideast Update: Record High Cases in the Region

Iran broke a new record for daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday with 8,293 new cases, pushing its tally of coronavirus cases to 596,941. Meanwhile, Morocco and Lebanon also reported the highest daily COVID-19 cases.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 34,113 in Iran, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, up by 399 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The total number of recoveries from the disease in Iran surged by 4,681 to 472,598, while 5,055 patients remained in intensive care units, Lari said.

Morocco reported 4,320 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak in March, taking the tally of infections in the country to 212,038.

The total number of recoveries in Morocco increased to 174,911 after 3,320 new ones were added, while the death toll rose by 66 to 3,572.

A man has his temperature checked before entering a mosque in Rabat, Morocco on Oct. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Chadi)

Lebanon also recorded the highest increase in daily COVID-19 infections with 1,933 new cases, as the tally rose to 77,778. The death toll in Lebanon went up by eight to 610.

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh to secure 200 million U.S. dollars from hospitals' dues for a better fight against COVID-19.

Turkey reported 2,319 new COVID-19 cases and 72 more fatalities from the virus, raising the tally of diagnosed patients to 370,832 and the death toll to 10,099, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

In addition, 1,581 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries in Turkey to 320,762 since the outbreak in March.

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Thursday 3,804 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 467,755.

The ministry also confirmed 45 new deaths and 3,376 more recovered cases in Iraq, raising the death toll to 10,815 and the total recoveries to 394,386.

Police check a taxi in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua)

Saudi Arabia reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 15 more deaths from the disease, pushing the kingdom's tally of COVID-19 cases to 346,482 and the death toll to 5,363.

The total number of recoveries in the kingdom climbed by 455 to 333,005, the Saudi Health Ministry said.

Israel on Thursday confirmed 564 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, taking the tally of infections to 313,114 and the death toll to 2,508. The tally of recoveries surged to 299,439 with the addition of 1,396 new recoveries.

Israel's special cabinet on fighting COVID-19 pandemic decided on Thursday to partially reopen elementary schools on Sunday, Nov. 1, as part of easing the full nationwide lockdown.

Schools in Israel will reopen for classes from the first to fourth grade, for at least four days a week in each grade, while the number of pupils in each class should not exceed 20. All students and staff will be obliged to wear masks, except during sports activities and meals, which will take place outdoors.

Israel will allow the entry of businesspeople from countries with high risks of COVID-19 with restrictions, the state's Ministry of Economy said on Thursday.

A hairdresser serves a customer at a salon in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, bringing the tally of infections to 130,336 and the death toll to 488. The UAE's tally of recoveries increased by 1,500 to 126,147.

Kuwait reported 760 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 124,666 and the death toll to 767 in the country.

The Kuwaiti health ministry also announced the recovery of 552 more patients, taking the total recoveries in the country to 115,475.

Qatar announced 211 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 132,150.

Meanwhile, 240 more patients recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries in Qatar to 129,124, while the death count increased by one to 231, the Qatari Health Ministry said.

Tunisia has tightened precautionary measures amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Tunisian government said in a statement on Thursday.

The measures included the extension of the night curfew, suspension of the collective prayers, a ban on gatherings, and suspension of classes.

As of Wednesday, Tunisia confirmed its tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 54,278, while the death toll climbed to 1,153 and the total recoveries increased to 5,032.