COVID: Latin America Has A Deadly Road To October, Study Warns

Brazil could triple its death toll over the next three months.

Covid-19 pandemic will hit hard in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next three months, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicted on Thursday.

According to a study conducted by the institute, positive cases and deaths will rise in the area. Brazil will be the most affected because right now, the nation "is at a grim tipping point."

Even as the South American nation has the world's second-highest number of infections and fatalities, only surpassed by the U.S, IHME forecasts that by next October, the death toll will triple its figures, growing up by an estimated 166,000 deaths.

What’s new this update?

��️ Projections to October 1 for all currently modeled locations

�� Forecasting different scenarios: current projection, mandates easing, and universal masks

View the latest projections ➡️https://t.co/P49PotVhEQ pic.twitter.com/tZdWShDdA9 — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) June 24, 2020

The pandemic has severely battered Latin America with over 100,000 deaths as of this week, a number that could be four times bigger by October.

Also, coronavirus cases number in the region has tripled throughout May, reaching 2 million.

In this regard, Mexico is, along with Brazil, the nation which concerns IHME the most, for "the pandemic is on a "tragic trajectory there," they complained. Until this date, Mexico has declared 196,847 positive cases, of which 149,318 have recovered. The death toll goes up to 24,324.