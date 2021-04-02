COVID-19 Was the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US in 2020

Infections in New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, and 24 states are up by double digits in the last week compared to the week before.

The mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020.

This disease was the underlying cause of death or a contributing cause of death for an estimated 11.3 percent of 3,358,814 deaths in the United States last year.

Only heart disease and cancer killed more Americans in 2020, and the national age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9 percent last year.

As of March 28, 2021, 30+ million US cases of #COVID19 were reported to CDC. Cases are rising again. The 7-day average of new daily cases is over 60,000, over a 10% increase from the previous week. Help stop the spread & protect your community. More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT. pic.twitter.com/gY3m3QnqHf — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2021

"We're seeing the increase in transmission in young kids, primarily in the upper Midwest, in the Northeast right now. But that's just a matter of time before we see it go throughout the entire United States," the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director Michael Osterholm told CBS Evening News.

"Unfortunately, we are going to see a rise in pediatric hospitalizations and serious illness," he added.

As of Friday morning, the United States had reported 31,259,758 COVID-19 cases and 566,772 related death. These figures keep this country as the nation with the highest number of infections in the world.

During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urged the population to keep following public health guidelines.