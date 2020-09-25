COVID 19 Updates: US Cases Surpass 7 Million

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

RABAT -- Morocco announced on Friday 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the North African country since March 2 to 112,522.

The number of recoveries from coronavirus in Morocco increased to 91,932 after 1,746 more were added, while the death toll rose by 42 to 1,998, the ministry of health said in a statement.

- - - -

RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian health ministry on Friday reported 452 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said two death cases were in the Hebron district, two in the Nablus district, and one in East Jerusalem.

A Palestinian girl wearing a face mask walks on a street in Gaza City, on Sept. 16, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

QINGDAO -- Two stevedores in east China's port city of Qingdao were reported as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the municipal health commission on Friday.

The two workers, aged 40 and 45, had both handled imported frozen seafood on Sept. 19. Nucleic acid tests revealed the two were positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday.

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 7 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

- - - -

A woman rides a bicycle past U.S. national flags representing the 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

TRIPOLI -- The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Friday reported 658 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 31,290.

The 658 new infections were confirmed after 3,506 suspected samples were tested, the Center said in a statement.

- - - -

TBILISI -- Georgia reported a record 265 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 4,664.

Among the 265 new cases, 165 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.