    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

COVID-19 Infections Rise In Half the US - CDC

  • Authorities reported that the Delta variant is causing most hospitalization and deaths in states with low vaccination rates such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Nevada.

    Authorities reported that the Delta variant is causing most hospitalization and deaths in states with low vaccination rates such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Nevada. | Photo: Twitter/ @karanktbd

Published 14 July 2021
Opinion

According to the CDC, cases related to the Delta variant and other mutations are rising, especially since Independence Day gatherings on July 4.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 infections are increasing in half of the country as cases rose by 67.9 percent compared to last week.

RELATED:

Latin America Rejects US Destabilization Attempts in Cuba 

"It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St Louis Bill Powderly said.

According to the CDC cases related to the Delta variant and other mutations are rising as well, especially since the gatherings for Independence Day on July 4.

Authorities reported that the Delta variant is causing most hospitalization and deaths in states with low vaccination rates, such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, and Nevada.

Tags

United States COVID-19 pandemic

Al Jazeera, CDC
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.