News > U.S.

COVID-19 Deaths in US Top 60,000 -- Johns Hopkins University
    A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) pushes a wheelchair into Kings County Hospital in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2020. | Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua

Published 29 April 2020
A total of 1,030,487 cases have been reported in the country. 

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 60,000 on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 60,207 as of 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,030,487 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York suffered the most, with 299,691 cases and 23,384 deaths. Other hardest-hit states included New Jersey with 6,771 deaths, Michigan with 3,673 deaths and Massachusetts with 3,153 deaths, the data showed.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
