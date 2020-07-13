COVID-19 Could Starve Over 80 Million People

The research warns that the health crisis "is intensifying the vulnerability and inequality of global food systems."

The coronavirus pandemic could push 80 to 132 million people to hunger by the end of 2020 worldwide, according to a report released Monday by five United Nations (UN) agencies, which warned that malnutrition is a growing problem.

The report called "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" was prepared by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), the Development Fund Agricultural (IFAD), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The research warns that the health crisis "is intensifying the vulnerability and inequality of global food systems," from production to distribution and consumption.

Between 83 million to 132 million people "could go hungry" by the end of 2020 due to the economic recession stemming from the pandemic. However, it also stresses that "it is still too early to assess the real impact" of trade restrictions and blockades.

�� News release ��

The latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, published today, estimates that almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 – up by 10 million from 2018, and by nearly 60 million in five years. — WFP Media (@WFP_Media) July 13, 2020

The forecast is based on estimates that show a possible drop in the world Gross Domestic Product of between 4.9 percent and 10 percent.

In 2019, it is estimated that around 690 million people suffered hunger in the world, which means ten million more than in 2018, and almost 60 million more over the last five years.

Asia has the highest number of malnourished people (381 million), followed by Africa (250 million), and Latin America (48 million).