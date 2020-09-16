COVID-19: Chinese Mainland Reports No Locally-Transmitted Cases

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported.

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- four in Sichuan, and two each in Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Yunnan and Shaanxi. No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported.

On Tuesday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said. A total of 2,665 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,522 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 143 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,214, including the 143 patients still being treated. Altogether 80,437 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 6,576 close contacts were still under medical observation after 569 were discharged Tuesday, according to the NHC.

Also on Tuesday, 16 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported. The commission said 361 asymptomatic cases, including 360 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of the day, 4,975 confirmed cases including 102 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 499 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,646 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 476 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.