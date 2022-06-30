CONAIE to Go to Dialogue Convened by the Catholic Church

Meanwhile, a march of Indigenous people is advancing towards downtown Quito. Among other things, the protesters reject the presence of mining concessions.

On Thursday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) President Leonidas Iza confirmed that his organization will attend the new round of talks with President Guillermo Lasso's administration convened by the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference.

"Dialogue will always be a powerful instrument to find solutions. Today, keeping our word, we will participate in the dialogue to reach results," the Indigenous leader said regarding the talks that began at 10:00 local time in Quito.

The CONAIE President recalled that social organizations demand guarantees for the Lasso administration to immediately fulfill its promises and meet the needs of the people.

These statements occur at a time when thousands of Indigenous workers and farmers continue to arrive in the capital city of Quito to express their rejection of the Lasso administration and its economic policy, which seeks the privatization of public companies, the reduction of social programs, and the natural resources exploitation.

"A march of Indigenous people who came from the province of Bolívar is advancing towards downtown Quito. Among other things, the protesters reject the presence of mining concessions. Inhabitants of Cotopaxi joined the mobilization," newspaper Extra reported.

�� Ecuador: Lasso declara estado de excepción en cuatro provincias

El movimiento indígena ha expresado su intención de mantener las protestas#PrevenciónMeteorológica pic.twitter.com/sWMA0q8wa4 — FreddyParedes (@freddyp44055243) June 30, 2022

The tweet reads, "Ecuador: Lasso declares a state of emergency in four provinces. The Indigenous movement expressed its intention to maintain the protests."

Through social networks, Ecuadorians also expressed their concern about the strong repression unleashed against protesters in recent days. This week, for example, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) denounced that riot police fired tear gas and pellets during the national strike.

The Committee also warned that potentially lethal forms of ammunition have been authorized to suppress massive protests, which Ecuadorians have carried out for 17 consecutive days.