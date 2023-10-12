CARICOM-US Trade & Investment Council to Meet in Georgetown

CARICOM and U.S. representatives would also examine ways to enhance engagement under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

The trade and investment relationship between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the U.S. will come under review on Friday 13 October when representatives of the two sides meet in Georgetown, Guyana.

According to official reports, agricultural sustainability, food and nutrition security, matters pertaining to the Caribbean Basin Initiative, trade in services, trade facilitation and good regulatory practices, are on the packed agenda of the Ninth Meeting of the CARICOM-United States Trade and Investment Council, at the CARICOM Secretariat headquarters.

Official data show that the two sides are expected to review the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), the U.S. trade preference programmes for the Region, and explore ways in which to enhance the trade and investment relationship between the U.S. and CARICOM.

Furthermore, as CARICOM accelerates efforts to achieve the goal of 25 percent reduction in food imports by the year 2025, the discussion on agricultural sustainability and food and nutrition security would highlight the use of biotechnology and other tools to promote climate resilience in agriculture, and CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 initiative.

Moreover, when it comes to trade facilitation, officials are expected to discuss avenues for streamlined procedures to facilitate exports and the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in international trade.

CARICOM and U.S. representatives would also examine ways to enhance engagement under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

This agreement rationalizes CARICOM and United States’ desire to promote long-term development, expansion, and diversification of trade in products and services.

The meeting will be co-chaired by H.E. Felix Gregoire, Ambassador of Dominica to CARICOM and the OECS, on behalf of CARICOM and by Ambassador Jayme White, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative on behalf of the U.S..