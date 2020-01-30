CARICOM Grieves Passing of SVG’s Former Governor-General

Sir Frederick, who served as Governor-General from 2002 to July 2019, died last Thursday at the age of 83

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended sympathy to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the death of the country’s former Governor-General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne.

Sir Frederick, who served as Governor-General from 2002 to July 2019, died last Thursday at the age of 83.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message of condolence to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said the dignified manner in which Sir Frederick carried out his responsibilities, and his dedication to his tasks during his 17-year tenure as Governor-General endeared him to his fellow citizens and all with whom he interacted.

The Secretary-General noted that Sir Frederick will be well remembered for his dedicated service to his country as an outstanding medical practitioner and that he also demonstrated his commitment to the development of his country by his business investments, including in the tourism sector.

“I offer sincere condolences on behalf of the Community, and on my own behalf to the family of Sir Frederick and the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

Via CARICOM