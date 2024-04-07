CARICOM Calls For Dialogue Between Mexico and Ecuador

CARICOM is another entity that joins to the international condemnation of the Ecuadorian Police assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) joined to the comndenation this Sunday the assault of the Ecuadorian Police on the Embassy of Mexico in Quito and called for "dialogue" between both countries.

"CARICOM) reaffirm the importance of adherence to the principles of international law and rules of diplomatic engagement enshrined in the Vienna Convention which codifies the inviolability of diplomatic missions and consular offices," reads the statement.

"We anticipate that both states will seek to resolve the matter through dialogue and access to relevant multilateral process with a view to ensuring that our Region remains one of peace," the Caribbean entity said in the statement.

The 15 states members expressed their "deeply concerned that the Republic of Ecuador has recently taken actions that have violated the premises of the Embassy of Mexico in Quito."

The assault brought as consequence the inmediate break on the diplomatic relationships between the Central American and the South American one, also Nicaragua breaked ties with Ecuador in solidarity with Mexico.

European Union, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Department of State Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela, and naow CARICOM are the countries and international organizations that also condemnated the actions.