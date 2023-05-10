Bus Crash in Cameroon Leaves 15 People Dead

The bus driver was on his way to Ngaoundere, capital of the Adamawa region.

At least 15 people were killed and 19 others were injured in a bus accident in the west-central African country of Cameroon, local police said.

The fatality occurred Tuesday afternoon in a village along the highway linking the Eastern and Adamawa regions.

The bus driver was on his way to Ngaoundere, capital of the Adamawa region, when he lost control and the vehicle crashed. An explosion occurred following the impact due to the fuel the vehicle was carrying.

The African country's state broadcaster, Cameroon Radio Television, reported that a three-year-old child was among the dead. According to local media, seven women also lost their lives in the accident.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital and "are receiving intensive medical care," police added.

The Cameroonian Ministry of Transport estimates that approximately 1,500 people die each year in road accidents in the country.

According to the latest published WHO data from 2020 deaths caused by Road Traffic Accidents in Cameroon have reached 7,810 (4.36% of all deaths). The age-specific mortality rate is 40.18 per 100,000 population.