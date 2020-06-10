Burundi's President Death Raises Suspicion of Being COVID-19

Nkurunziza refused to follow most other African nations in imposing a lockdown and expelled the World Health Organization’s expert team who were working to combat the new coronavirus.

Burundi’s outgoing president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who had minimized the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, died suddenly, leading many to suspect that it was the virus.

Although it is not clear exactly when he died, the cause of Nkurunziza’s death was described as a heart attack in a government statement. The 55-year-old was due to stand down in August following elections last month.

The government statement said the president, a keen sports enthusiast, had attended a game of volleyball on Saturday but fell ill that night and was taken to hospital.

On Monday, June 8, Nkurunziza's health deteriorated suddenly and he had a heart attack. The statement described death as "unexpected" and asked people to remain calm. Seven days of mourning have been announced.

Speculation about the cause of his death has been fuelled by unconfirmed reports that his wife was flown to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, 10 days ago after contracting COVID-19.

Burundi's President also allowed sporting events and mass political rallies to go ahead, and many government officials appealed to religious speeches for Burundi’s ostensibly low infection rate and urged citizens to go about their daily lives without fear.

The nation of 11 million people has reported 83 cases of COVID-19, according to official data.

During Nkurunziza's term, Burundi became diplomatically isolated after 2015, when his decision to run for a third term, – a move his opponents said violated the peace deal that ended the civil war – sparked protests met with extreme violence by the youth wing of the ruling party, known as the Imbonerakure, and the security forces. Hundreds of thousands of Burundians fled into exile.

Also, Burundi withdrew from the international criminal court in 2017 and shut down the United Nations office on human rights last year.

Nkurunziza was forced to step aside after 15 years in power by opponents within the country’s ruling CNDD-FDD party, but was to become “supreme guide” with wide if ill-defined power. As former leader he would have received a $500,000 (£410,000) gift from the nation along with a luxury villa.

“As I learn of the passing of Pierre Nkurunziza, I think of the thousands of lives that his regime cut short. The families that won’t see justice,” tweeted Thierry Uwamahoro, a democracy activist and prominent government critic who lives in exile.

The elections were won by Gen Évariste Ndayishimiye, who analysts say was selected because he was acceptable to a powerful clique of senior military officers. The opposition claimed the poll had been rigged. Rights groups accused the ruling party and its youth wing of systematically crushing dissent.

