Burundi’s President Condoles to Victims of Buringa Attack

RED-Tabara is a rebel group based in eastern DRC and has been battling Burundi's government since 2015.

On Monday, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye afternoon extended condolences to families of victims of Sunday night's gunmen's attack in Buringa village in the province of Bubanza, near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"I extend my deep condolences to families that lost their dear members in a terrorist's attack that again mourned Burundi at Buringa in the district of Gihanga. We also wish a quick recovery to people who were injured," said Ndayishimiye said on X platform, formerly Twitter.

He called on security committees to be more vigilant, underlining that terror acts "will not discourage leaders to serve the citizens".

In a statement read on Monday afternoon, Burundian Government Secretary-General and Spokesman Jerome Niyonzima said that nine people, including six women and a soldier, were killed while five others including three women were injured during the terrorist attack.

Le président de la République du #Burundi : "Nos condoléances aux familles qui ont perdu les leurs en zone Buringa de la commune Gihanga dans l'attaque terroriste."



Evariste Ndayishimiye dit que "le terrorisme ne le découragera pas dans sa recherche du bien des citoyens". pic.twitter.com/ZWnbKYNCkb — Emile Nibasumba (@EmileNibasumba) February 27, 2024

The tweet reads, "The President of the Republic of #Burundi: "Our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Buringa zone of the Gihanga commune in the terrorist attack." Evariste Ndayishimiye says that "terrorism will not discourage him in his quest for the good of citizens." He said the attack was carried out by "RED-Tabara terrorists," and the office of the ruling CNDD-FDD party at Buringa was also destroyed."

Niyonzima indicated that the Burundian government extends its condolences to families that lost their members during the terrorist attack.

RED-Tabara is a rebel group based in eastern DRC and has been battling Burundi's government since 2015.

On Dec. 22, 2023, an attack, attributed to the RED-Tabara rebel group, occurred in Gatumba, in the district of Mutimbuzi in Bujumbura province, on the border with the DRC, resulting in the deaths of 20 people.

The rebel group, however, provided a different account of the casualties from the Gatumba attack. They said that nine soldiers and one policeman were killed.