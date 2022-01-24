Burkina Faso President Kabore Detained by Mutinous Soldiers

"A security source even mentions a coup in progress... Hooded soldiers took position in front of national television," Le Parisien reported.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained overnight by mutinous soldiers. He was taken to a military camp, local media reported Monday.

"The situation is confusing in Burkina Faso. Late on Sunday afternoon, shots were heard near the presidential residence... in Ouagadougou, the capital of a country plagued by jihadist violence and where riots broke out in several barracks. Faced with their tensions,” Le Parisien reported.

Previously, a country-wide curfew was imposed on Sunday in Burkina Faso from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., following the report of gunfire in some barracks in the morning. Another statement from the minister of national education announced the closure of schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Gunshots were heard early Sunday morning in barracks in the capital Ouagadougou and other cities. Burkina Faso's government confirmed the gunfire but denied the information on social media about the army takeover.

Bullet holes are seen in a car that belong to the Burkina Faso presidency following heavy gunfire near the president Roch Kabore residence in Ouagadougou , Burkina Faso pic.twitter.com/yYDyRLLET5 — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) January 24, 2022

International outlets such as RFI, Reuters, AFP confirmed that the president was arrested overnight. "A security source even mentions a coup in progress. A statement is expected to be made in the next few hours. Hooded soldiers took position in front of national television," Le Parisien added.

According to local sources, later in the day, the headquarters of Burkina Faso's ruling party in Ouagadougou was set on fire by protesters. Internet was partially cut off.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for calm and reaffirmed its support for President Kabore.