Bullets Mailed to Former Spanish President Zapatero Intercepted

Despite the media's insistence on the topic, most politicians have opted to remain silent about the issue of recent threats directed towards mainstream Spanish political figures.

During his visit to the Jansen pharmaceutical company's facilities in Toledo, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, kept silent on the issue that everyone talked about this Wednesday in Spain: the threats by letter that numerous politicians are receiving.

The latest was former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. The postal services intercepted a letter addressed to him on Wednesday that contained two bullets inside. After concluding the visit to Jansen, Pedro Sanchez condemned via Twitter this threat and called to stop the spiral of hatred behind these messages.

Mi rotunda condena a la amenaza enviada contra el expresidente Zapatero. Esas balas van dirigidas contra la convivencia, contra la democracia. Debemos detener esta espiral de odio que ataca directamente a nuestros valores. No permitamos que la rabia se instale en la sociedad. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 28, 2021

"My resounding condemnation of the threat sent against former President Zapatero. These bullets are directed against coexistence, against democracy. We must stop this spiral of hatred that directly attacks our values. Let us not allow rage to take root in society."

Before Zapatero, six other people were the target of threats with similar letters that either reached their destination or were intercepted before. Among those threatened was the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Ayuso, the leader of Unidas Podemos and former vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska.

The wave of threats has as a backdrop the final sprint of the electoral campaign in Madrid. Aimed at the central government and the left, the hate speech of the ultra-right-wing formation VOX is the backdrop, according to the polls, on which Isabel Ayuso, the candidate of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), will rely on to repeat as head of the Regional Government.