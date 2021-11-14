Bulgaria: Sunday’s General Elections Register a Low Turnout

Electoral authorities reported that 8.59 percent of the electorate had voted by midday. The number falls way apart from the figures registered in April and July first rounds.

In Bulgaria, Presidential and parliamentary elections had a low turnout among 6.6 million eligible citizens called to cast their vote on Sunday.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) reported that 8.59 percent of the electorate had voted by midday. In April and July, the number climbed to 18 percent and 12 percent, respectively, at the same hour.

Until the polls closed at 20.00 local time, voters were able to choose among 27 parties and alliances to make up the new 240-seat Parliament.

Elections polls forecast that at least six political parties will enter the new Parliament. The conservative populist formation GERB led by former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov might reach a 24 percent voting intention.

Here is a small sheet, where i present the main players in the coming parliamentary elections on November 14th. Nine players, which all have chances to be presented in the next 47th Parliament. pic.twitter.com/oBuyFLpasQ — Politics Bulgaria ���� (@politics_bg) October 1, 2021

At the same time, polls indicated that incumbent President Rumen Radev placed a favorite in the presidential elections with about 50 percent of the voting intention.

If he manages to surpass half of the votes, Radev will avoid a second electoral round on Nov. 21.

University of Sofia's rector Anastas Gerdzhikov is the main rival. Polls gave him a maximum of 28 percent of voting intention.