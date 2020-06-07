Bukele Vetoes Law on Reopening Salvadoran Economy

FMLN legislator Jorge Shafick Hándal called the president's new veto a new sign of Bukele's whim and immaturity

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, vetoed the emergency legislation on the coronavirus that would have relaxed the restrictions and gradually reopened the Central American country's economy, in an action rejected by the parliamentary fraction of the Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation ( FMLN).

The legislative decree was discussed for six days by government deputies and emissaries, as ordered by the Constitutional Chamber.

The government requested 15 days of "strict quarantine", but the deputies proposed 10 to restart economic activities on June 8 for the private sector and June 13 for the public sector.

The unicameral congress approved on May 30 the so-called Transitional Emergency Law for the Covid-19 Pandemic, Comprehensive Care for Life and Health and Reopening of the Economy.

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly seek to regulate the Household Quarantine, and, in addition, allow a gradual opening of the economy from June 8 for the private sector and on June 15 for the public sector.

The Legal Secretary of the Presidency, Conan Castro, stated that the Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, vetoed Legislative Decree 648, which was discussed for six days to establish an economic reopening.

According to the Salvadoran president, the Assembly "neglected information" from the Ministry of Health regarding the crisis, since "the virus circulates and is actively transmitted" throughout the country

FMLN legislator Jorge Shafick Hándal called the president's new veto "a new sign of Bukele's whim and immaturity and leaves the Central American country without a law that ensures the health and work rights of Salvadorans."

For his part, Victor Hugo Suazo, substitute deputy of the FMLN, assured in a tweet that "economic opening is practically already a reality, and that until now the government has talked about setting up a table to start reflecting on economic opening, it only shows his total disconnection with reality. "