Bukele Describes Himself as ‘the World's Coolest Dictator’

Through social networks, the Salvadoran President mocked those who have denounced his authoritarian tendencies.

On Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele changed his Twitter description from "The Dictador of El Salvador" to ‘The World's Coolest Dictator.’

His ironic gesture was directed towards the opposition, which last week staged a massive protest under three main slogans: "Dictatorship out," "NO to the Bitcoin," and "NO to constitutional reforms."

On Sept. 15, on the country's Independence Day, thousands of citizens took to the streets to reject the approval of the Bitcoin law and other Bukele's actions against the rule of law.

As soon as the pro-government Legislative Assembly was installed in May, it dismissed Prosecutor-General Raul Melara and five members of the Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber.

On Aug. 31, lawmakers passed several amendments to the Judicial Career Law and the Law of the Prosecutor General's Office to facilitate the dismissal of judges and prosecutors over 60 years of age or with over 30 years of service. On Sept. 3, once Bukele got rid of the judges who could have hindered his political plans, the Constitutional chamber authorized the immediate presidential reelection for a second five-year term. Although the the Salvadoran constitution explicitly prohibits such possibility, Bukele will have a chance to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.