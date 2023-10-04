Building Collapse in Havana Leaves at Least Two People Dead

This Wednesday, authorities of the Cuban Fire Brigade confirmed the death of two rescuers; in the collapse that occurred during the early hours of the morning in the capital Havana.

The deceased were identified as Yoandra Suarez Lopez, 40, a rescue and salvage technician, with more than 11 years of experience in the job, and Luis Alejandro Llerena Martinez, 23, a professional rescuer.

The chief of the Cuban Fire Brigade, first colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, told the press that there is also one person missing under the rubble, another Fire Brigade rescuer and a resident in the destroyed building.

The search is on for the body of Ramón Páez Frometa, 79, who was in the building at the time of the incident. According to the rescue chief, they are working with the canine technique to locate the missing persons.

The tweet reads, "Cuba After the collapse of a building in Old Havana: Yoandra Suárez López, 40 years old, rescue technician with more than 11 years of experience. Luis Alejandro Llerena Martínez, 23, professional rescuer. The search is on for the body of Ramón Páez, 79 years old."

Guzman pointed out that the work inside the building is very complex and dangerous, since it is totally collapsed, however he emphasized that they have the necessary forces and means to undertake the rescue actions.

The colonel said that there were two collapses, after the first one, the Fire Brigade arrived within a few minutes and managed to get one person out. It was then that the second collapse occurred, when the Rescue technicians were already inside.

Two other injured people were taken to a downtown hospital. They are being treated and are reported to be out of danger.

According to authorities, 13 families and 54 people were living in the building. They were immediately rescued and provided with protection and assistance, while the teaching activities of a school near the collapse area were transferred to other educational institutions.