Brussles to Host a Consultative Meeting for Sudan's Crisis

Along with Omar, the deputy head of the National Umma Party, Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, the leader of the Freedom and Change Movement, Babiker Faisal, and a number of civil society leaders will participate in the meeting.

The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) said that its vice president, Khaled Omar Youssef, arrived in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Thursday, July 27, upon an invitation by the European Union.

The resource added that Omar will participate in a consultative meeting on ways to stop the war and bring about peace and democratic transformation in Sudan. In addition to strengthening efforts to address the humanitarian crisis left by the war that erupted in mid-April.

In a statement, the party indicated the participation of a number of Sudanese actors, representatives of the African Union, envoys and ambassadors of the European Union and its member states to Sudan.

The SCP construct a broad base of supporters across the greater Kordofan region (West Sudan) where many tribal and political and economic crises existed for many years. The party took further steps by spreading its influence to other parts of Sudan, especially in Darfur states, also known for going through war, genocide and immense destabilization since 2003.

The party contributed massively to the opposition's political during the period of the former opposition coalition the National Consensus Forces and later with its partners in the Sudan Call Alliance.

SCP, which has seen a resurgence in recent years due to its vocal calls for mobilization for popular demonstrations, and public criticism of the ruling National Congress Party. It soon became one of the most active opposition parties in Sudan since its members began their public campaign against the past government of Omar al- Bashir, and its oppressive policies in several Sudanese towns during the pacific process that led to its fall in 2019.

The EU issued a declaration from the beginning of the conflict denouncing the two parties of the conflict and urged them to ending the violence and resolving political differences through dialogue. The EU said, “external actors should refrain from fueling the conflict.”

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia and the UAE supported the overthrowing of Al-Bashir in 2019 and have sided with Hemedti the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias, who provided them with troops to fight in Yemen. EU even paid a lot amount of money to Hemedti, as he was their guarantee for the control of migration flow to Europe.

At the same time EU expressed its fear of the involvement of Wagner Group in the conflict of Sudan. During the 24 April Council meeting, Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, (Special EU Envoy to Sudan in 2021), highlighted the risks of further Wagner Group engagement in the region, considering the lack of involvement from Western democracies.

So far, the EU did not take on a mediator role to support civilian actors in the political process.