British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Covid-19 Positive

The conservative politician is one of the 11,658 cases reported by the United Kingdom so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to what the politician reported in a video posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," said the conservative leader on the recording.

Johnson, whose romantic partner, Carrie Symonds, is pregnant, added that although she has "isolated herself", she will continue "leading the government's video conference response" against the pandemic.

"I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology, communicating with my team to lead the national fight against the coronavirus," said Johnson, who thanked the "wonderful staff" of the National Health Service​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

The latest Covid-19 data from the U.K, as of 17:00 on March 25th is:



People tested: 104,866 (+7,847)



Confirmed cases: 11,658 (+2,129)



Confirmed deaths: 578 (+115)



Rate of change of deaths: 25% (+15%)

5 day moving average: 20% (-1%)



Source: https://t.co/vJNPkZs7Y6 pic.twitter.com/seLpNlIkMQ — Covid-19 Facts (@Covid_19Facts) March 26, 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson revealed that "after presenting slight symptoms yesterday, Boris Johnson was tested, on the personal advice of the chief medical adviser to the Government, Chris Whitty."

He added that "following the guidelines, the PM has isolated himself in Downing Street", from where he will continue to head the Executive.

Up to Friday morning, the U.K. has reported 11,658 Covid-19 cases and 584 deaths.​​​​​​​