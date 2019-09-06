British Opposition to Block Boris Johnson's Early Election Bid

The British opposition led by the Labor Party on Friday announced that it will not call elections until the United Kingdom either reaches a new Brexit agreement with the European Union (EU) or achieves an extension for its deadline.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a political maneuver which purpose was to prevent the British Parliament from meeting before October 31, the current Brexit deadline.

On Thursday, however, the House of Lords approved a law which forces Johnson to reach a Brexit agreement or request another three months of extension from Brussels.

Given the joint action performed by the British opposition, the Prime Minister will suffer a new defeat on Monday if he resumes before the House of Commons a motion to hold general elections on October 15.

This possible outcome follows from a meeting held among Labor, Liberal Democrat, Scottish and Welsh lawmakers, all of whom agreed to vote against (or abstain from) any proposal Johnson could make to remove the U.K. from the EU without a better Brexit agreement.

The Scottish nationalists leader Ian Blackford explained that elections cannot be held until Brexit is extended beyond October 31. Although he admitted to being desperate for an election, Blackford also stressed that "the collective interest" must be imposed on particular political proyects.

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson said that they will not let Johnson "run away," which means that they will also oppose snap elections. In a similar tone, the Labor party reiterated that elections may be held once the possibility of a Hard Brexit disappears.

The Prime Minister's political trick began to break down seriously due to the expulsion of 21 Conservative lawmakers, an event which has created a schism in the ruling party.

This situation was clearly evidenced by the departure of Jo Johnson on Thursday, the PM's brother who resigned as a junior minister, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the "national interest."

Anticipating the course of events, Prime Minister Johnson said on Thursday that he would "rather die" before asking the EU for a new deadline for Brexit.

Nevertheless, he also announced that he will attend the European Council meeting to be held in Brussels on October 17 and 18.

When asked if he will resign if he can't keep his election promises, Johnson said he doesn't want to think about that possibility.