British Labor Demands Ceasefire in Gaza

There will be no lasting peace without a diplomatic process that achieves a two-state solution, a Labour party spokesperson stated.

On Tuesday, the British Labour Party, the primary opposition group to Rishi Sunak's government, called for the first time for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict in Gaza.

The party, which all polls place as the clear favorite to win the 2024 general elections, presented an amendment to a motion from the Scottish National Party (SNP), which demanded a truce in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

So far, the somewhat undefined stance of Labour leader Keir Starmer has caused concern among members of the political group and has faced rejection from some of its bases.

"Our amendment calls for an immediate ceasefire, in line with our allies," a party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Opinion: I'm an American doctor who went to Gaza. What I saw wasn't war — it was annihilation https://t.co/dyKNquxRoN — jackmac (@jackmac50684612) February 20, 2024

"We need the hostages to be released and returned. We need a massive humanitarian aid program for Gaza. And any military action at the Rafah crossing cannot proceed," the same source pointed out.

The Labour spokesperson also considered it "necessary for there to be an end to violence on both sides" in the Middle East.

"We want the fighting to stop now. We also have to be clear on how to prevent the violence from starting again. There will be no lasting peace without a diplomatic process that achieves a two-state solution, with a secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state," the spokesperson added.