Bridges of Love in Another Gesture of Solidarity With Cuba

Cuba has once again received a donation from the Bridges of Love project, this time for the pediatric liver transplant program.

Bridges of Love, a project formed by Cuban expats, delivered on Sunday a shipment of the chemical compound that is essential to perform kidney transplants in children.

On Monday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the work in support of Cuba made by the project and noted that the latest donation will allow the resumption of the pediatric liver transplant program in the country.

"Carlos Lazo and his Bridges of Love in Cuba, with medicines for children awaiting transplants, confirm that love overcomes hate. Solidarity is the most beautiful act of love for humanity," the Cuban President said via Twitter.

Referring to the blockade imposed by the United States on the island for more than half a century, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter platform that the humanitarian work of Bridges of Love restores hope to Cuban children who are victims of the U.S. government's hostile policy against Cuba.

El proyecto Puentes de Amor, en otra solidaria acción, rompe el bloqueo de Estados Unidos a Cuba para traer una sensible donación, que permitirá reanudar en el país el programa de trasplantes hepáticos #VamosConTodo #CubaVive #PuentesDeAmor pic.twitter.com/MA21XXPPSo — Andy Alvarez (@Andyalvarez98) May 23, 2022

The Bridges of Love solidarity project advocates for rapprochement between the peoples of Cuba and the United States and an end to the economic siege against the island. The leader and founder of the organization, Carlos Lazo, is an activist who strongly advocates unity among all those who love and build in the interest of putting an end to the economic blockade against Cuba.