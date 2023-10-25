Brics Members Agree to Cooperate & Recover Sustainable Tourism

In the communiqué, the BRICS countries acknowledged the far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector.

On Tuesday, the BRICS countries agreed to step up their cooperation towards a sustainable and inclusive tourism recovery.

The five-nation club of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- made this clear in a communiqué signed during the BRICS Tourism Minister's Meeting held in Cape Town.

According to official data, the meeting, held under the theme "Sustainable and inclusive tourism recovery," will last for three days until Oct 26.

In the communiqué, the BRICS countries acknowledged the far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector.

Intra-BRICS tourism high on agenda for Ministers meeting



Following the hosting of the BRICS Summit in South Africa earlier this year, next week, from October 24-26, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, will host the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town.

However, "on the other hand, we believe COVID-19 provides the opportunity to implement transformative changes as the travel and tourism industry creates a more resilient and inclusive future," the statement said.

"Despite the significant negative impacts of COVID-19 on tourism, the crisis is providing an opportunity to rethink tourism for the future," it said, adding that "achieving greener and more sustainable tourism recovery calls for a greater policy focus on the environmental and sociocultural pillars of sustainability."

Furthermore, the BRICS ministers noted in the communiqué that travelers are increasingly choosing lower-impact trips in response to the climate emergency.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India attended the BRICS Tourism Ministers Meeting on October 24, 2023 at Cape Town, South Africa.



Ministry of Tourism, Government of India attended the BRICS Tourism Ministers Meeting on October 24, 2023 at Cape Town, South Africa.

The joint communique signed on the occasion highlighted mainstreaming sustainable policies and practices, developing more sustainable tourism…

The communiqué went on to stress the need to raise awareness among BRICS countries to the importance of developing routes for better tourism mobility and connectivity among the member countries.

"We agree to continue our cooperation in strengthening inter-BRICS relations and developing mutually beneficial collaboration in the interests of continuity of BRICS cooperation," it said.

In the communiqué, the ministers also welcomed the invitation extended to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS on Jan 1, 2024.