Israel Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire With Hamas

Both sides said they were close to an agreement to end more than a week of fighting. President Biden and other world leaders intensified calls to end the conflict, which has killed at least 227 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel.
The Israeli Security Cabinet moved to approve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, according to reports by Israeli media. Channel 12 reported that the truce is expected to begin at 2 a.m. local time.