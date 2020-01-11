Breaking: Iran Admits Fault in Downing of Ukranian Airliner

The crash on Wednesday, which killed all 176 people on board, occurred as Iran was on alert for possible reprisals after it launched missiles on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iran announced on Saturday that a preliminary investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian airliner that was flying to Kiev from Tehran earlier this week, was caused by human error. The headquarters of the Armed Forces issued a statement declaring the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane as human error and unintentional. The Iranian military said that those responsible would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.