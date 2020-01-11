    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iran

Breaking: Iran Admits Fault in Downing of Ukranian Airliner
  • Breaking: Iran Admits Fault in Downing of Ukranian Airliner
Published 11 January 2020 (1 hours 24 minutes ago)
Videos

The crash on Wednesday, which killed all 176 people on board, occurred as Iran was on alert for possible reprisals after it launched missiles on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iran announced on Saturday that a preliminary investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian airliner that was flying to Kiev from Tehran earlier this week, was caused by human error. The headquarters of the Armed Forces issued a statement declaring the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane as human error and unintentional. The Iranian military said that those responsible would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.

Tags

Iran

Reuters
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.