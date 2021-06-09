Brazil's Team Agrees To Participate in Copa America

"We are against organizing the Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team," the players said in a statement.

Brazil's national football team will participate in the controversial Copa America to be held in the South American country amid growing COVID-19 infections and a widespread campaign by human rights advocates to stop the tournament.

"We are against organizing the Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team," the players said in a statement adding that they "are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For multiple reasons, humanitarian or of professional nature, we are unsatisfied with the leading of Copa America by CONMEBOL, no matter if it were hosted belatedly in Chile or Brazil."

Mastercard, que patrocina a CBF desde 2012 y a la Copa América desde 1992, decidió no exponer a su marca: "Después de un análisis criterioso, decidimos no activar nuestro patrocinio a la Copa América en Brasil"

La empresa era presionada por la campaña "No patrocine la muerte". pic.twitter.com/hAzQn6VYA5 — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 9, 2021

"Mastercard, which has sponsored CBF since 2012 and the Copa América since 1992, decided not to expose its brand: "After careful analysis, we decided not to activate our sponsorship of the Copa América in Brazil" The company was pressured by the "Don't sponsor death" campaign."

Moreover, the team remarked that "all the recent facts make us believe it was an inadequate process."

As the event is due to open on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced it will rule tomorrow on two requests to bloc the coup that should be held until July 10. The 10-nation championship was rejected by Colombia and Argentina over COVID-19 concerns.