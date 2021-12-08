Brazil's Pelé Hospitalized Once Again to Treat Tumor

The former Brazilian soccer player underwent a series of tests to check the evolution of the tumor that was detected in September.

The legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé, considered one of the best in the history of world soccer, was hospitalized again to undergo treatment for a tumor in the colon, reported to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo Wednesday.

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, better known as Pele, 81, is "stable," His readmission to the hospital is due to chemotherapy treatment, according to the hospital, which said the former Brazilian player would return home this Friday.

The former Brazilian star underwent a series of tests to check the evolution of the tumor that was detected in his colon last September, the medical center said.

Pele underwent surgery for a colon tumor last September after being discovered during a routine examination. The former Santos star is the only player to have won three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

The 3-time World Cup winner has spent his life fighting against racism in the sport and also spoke out against poverty.

"My friends, every day that goes by, I feel a little better. I'm really looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days."

"While I'm here, I'm taking the opportunity to talk a little more, a lot of time with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages - we'll be back together soon," Pele posted on Instagram in September.